Monday Night RAW this past week helped establish the events that took place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view the night before, but a notable number of superstars were absent from the event.

The previous night, Samoa Joe had won the Fatal Five-Way against Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship and face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire next month.

The Destroyer booked his spot in next month's pay-per-view main event by applying the Coquina Clutch on Balor, and when The Demon King passed out, Joe won the match by technical submission.

All but one of the superstars involved in the Fatal Five-Way at Extreme Rules was on RAW the following night. Joe was involved in a segment with Paul Heyman while also having a match with Rollins, while Reigns ended his feud with Wyatt by defeating him in a match as well.

The one absentee from the Fatal Five-Way then was Balor, and the reason why he missed RAW is one that some might find disappointing.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason why The Demon King wasn't featured on Monday Night RAW this week was that creative simply just doesn’t have anything for him right now.

We do know that Balor was at RAW, just not used, as he was involved with Rollins against Joe and Wyatt in a dark tag team match after the show to send the fans home happy, and he also taught The Kingslayer how to do his iconic pose.

To think though that creative has nothing for Balor right now is really disappointing considering WWE is supposed to be the best wrestling promotion in the world. Some of their storylines recently though have been very under par, so maybe this is a blessing in disguise.

Fans gave their own ideas below Meltzer's tweet for how WWE should use The Demon King, including pairing him with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to start The Bullet Club storyline. They even suggested getting him involved in Wyatt and Rollins expected feud over the next few weeks.

So for the WWE to be stuck with ideas for Balor right now is a mystery within itself, as there is so much for him still to do. Hopefully, this past RAW was just a one-off, and Balor will be on our screens next week.

