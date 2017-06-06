Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two generational greats, dominating the NBA with their individual talents for years.

The versatile forwards are two of the best competing in the league today, but both are surrounded by super friends. LeBron took his talents to South Beach to create one superteam, then created a second one when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant decided to take his talents to the Bay Area, and now the Warriors are two victories away from capturing their second NBA championship in three years. Both players have created incredible success for their careers by being willing to make tough decisions to leave their teams.

That's created a pattern in the NBA that could open the door for more superstars to be willing to take a chance and find their own superteam, or brighter future, as free agents. Durant and LeBron didn't necessarily create the modern superteam template - the 2008 Boston Celtics deserve credit here - but they definitely evolved the idea to take it a step further.

James has been willing to do what he has to to give himself the best future, and because of his NBA Finals success since, other stars could be more willing to do the same going forward. Bleacher Report's Howard Beck took a deep dive into how LeBron and Durant are changing the NBA.

"Once LeBron made that decision, it took a lot of the brunt. You sort of almost expect guys now to maybe leave and do what's best for them," Billy King, former general manager of the Nets and 76ers, told Beck.

LeBron's "Decision" to leave the Cavaliers was controversial, but with a few titles on his back, his return to Cleveland was well-received. He proved that a change of scenery is needed sometimes, and his seven NBA Finals in a row is proof that it worked.

That's something Durant decided to apply to his own career to find his own success. KD is hopeful that he's helped open the door for more players to bite the bullet and make the tough decisions they need to to move on to better situations.

"As time goes on, and the changes start to become normal, people will start looking at it as normal. I hope and pray that they make a decision that's best for them, and nobody else," Durant said.

Superteams aren't going anywhere, especially with how stacked both the Cavaliers and Warriors are. It seems teams and stars will need to fight fire with fire, and LeBron and Durant are proof that even if the decision isn't popular, it doesn't make it wrong.