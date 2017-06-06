It was a difficult season for Atletico Madrid.

In recent years, Los Rojiblancos have been able to keep up with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Indeed, despite their financial disadvantage, they beat the two behemoths of Spanish football to the title in 2014.

But Diego Simeone’s side finished 15 points behind Los Blancos this campaign. It was a two-horse race the entire way.

And it was Real Madrid who ended Atleti’s Champions League run and Barca who ended their hopes in the Copa del Rey.

It’s safe to say Atletico have fallen some way behind in Spain.

But they’ll go again next season, and Antoine Griezmann will be there for the ride. The Frenchman confirmed he will stay following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to uphold Atleti’s transfer ban.

“The ruling of the CAS has come through. Atlético cannot recruit. With my sporting adviser, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay,” Griezmann told French television programme Telefoot, per The Guardian.

“It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season.”

Real have caused Atletico plenty of heartache

Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after expressing his growing disappointment with Atletico Madrid’s inability to challenge Real Madrid and Barca.

Los Blancos have ended Atleti’s Champions League hopes in each of the past four seasons, including in the final in 2014 and 2016.

So Griezmann is probably sick and tired with Real’s success. Atleti’s rivals secured their third Champions League trophy in four years on Saturday, a match that Griezmann probably hoped Juventus would win.

Griezmann 'refused' to congratulate Varane

The 26-year-old appeared to express his disapproval when asked by France manager Didier Deschamps to give Raphael Varane a round of applause for his role in helping Real win the biggest prize in club football.

Fans instantly accused the forward of being salty, especially when it appears Griezmann refused to acknowledge Varane, too.

Griezmann has responded on Twitter

Griezmann has shrugged off the accusations on Twitter. He responded by tweeting six crying-with-laughter emojis and writing, “Et puis quoi encore?!!!,” which roughly translates as: “And what will they think of next?”

He's right. It's hard to imagine Griezmann intentionally refused to clap his France teammate and didn't acknowledge him at some point during the training session.

But you can understand why fans jumped to that conclusion.

