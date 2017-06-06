Olivier Giroud is a divisive player. A section of Arsenal fans absolutely love him and believe that his 16 goals and all-round play have been one of the few high points of the club's lacklustre season.

However, there's another section who see him as lazy and not good enough to get them where they need to be and would gladly see him moved on to make space for somebody better.

But the man himself thinks he's pretty integral to their plans, but having signed a new contract until 2020 earlier in the campaign, he started just 11 games after Alexis Sanchez was installed as the club's main centre forward.

Article continues below

This summer Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to be looking at strengthening his forward line, which could limit the France international's playing time further.

Currently away in international duty, the striker told reporters (via the Mirror) that he will discuss things with Wenger upon his return but has said that he won't stand for being left on the bench so much again next term.

Article continues below

“I will put up with the transfer market. I will discuss with the coach but he is relying on me," he said.

“It is true that I have had limited playing time but it was for a certain amount of time, it is true there were things against me. I will not settle for another year with such little playing time.

“I have will have to think carefully to consider it with my relatives and my advisers. It will be a decision that will be maturely thought about to have more more playing time.”

Giroud could make a return to his native France with Marseille said to be keen on landing his signature, and the 30-year-old did the speculation no favours when he confessed his admiration for the club.

"I'm not necessarily insensible to the approaches of French clubs," he added. "Especially a legendary club like Marseille."

In truth, it could be a good move for Giroud, who would certainly be more suited to Ligue 1 than the Premier League now that he has hit the 30 mark.

However, Arsene Wenger moves in mysterious ways and he may decide that he needs to keep hold of the striker for a little longer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms