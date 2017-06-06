Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is one of the legends of the WWE, helping to mold it into what it is today.

During his time as an in-ring performer, Roberts was one of the most captivating superstars of the WWE, and one of the best heels the sports entertainment business has ever seen.

Along with his python named Damien, he was known for his deep and cerebral promos, his mysterious charisma, his extensive use of psychology in his matches. Since him, many other superstars have gone on to use this type of dark charisma to much success.

People like The Undertaker, Kane, Sting, the Boogeyman, Paul Bearer, Bray Wyatt, and The Wyatt Family have all been able to thrive thanks to the ground work which Roberts put in during the 1980s and 1990s.

Now, Roberts wants the wrestling gods to repay him for the work he has done, and give him one final match in the ring, and what an absolute dream match it would be.

Speaking on his Twitter account, The Snake said: "DEAR WRESTLING GOD'S PLEASE GIFT ME A MATCH VS. BRAY WYATT. PROMISE TO WORK REALLY HARD AND SURE IT WOULD BE EXTREMELY INTERESTING. #WWE"

Needless to say, WWE fans are absolutely loving this idea, and they are begging for the company to make it happen.

The last time Roberts appeared in a WWE ring was during an episode of Old School RAW back in January 2014. He came out to help The New Age Outlaws and CM Punk in their clash with The Shield, later putting a snake on the face of a smiling Dean Ambrose, as Roberts was his childhood hero.

Later that year, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, but his true desire was to get himself in match shape through the help of Diamond Dallas Page and DDP Yoga to be a member of the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to fulfill that wish.

Fingers crossed this time around, if The Snake can get himself in decent shape, that WWE can give him his dream match with Wyatt, or at least a segment or two. Imagine the promos between these two. They would be so captivating.

