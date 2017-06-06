Boxing and MMA fans around the world are still awaiting confirmation that the proposed fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will go ahead.

Talking back and forth between the UFC superstar and the boxing legend has gone on for months, nearly years, but we're still nowhere closer towards a date being announced since McGregor said he signed his part of the fight agreement.

As we eagerly await Mayweather to do the same, a fight venue to be arranged, and a date to be booked, boxing and MMA fans will just have to discuss amongst themselves about how this proposed super-fight is going to play out.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Ricky Hatton has given his predict on how he thinks McGregor vs Mayweather will unfold, and he thinks The Notorious won't be able to land a punch on Money, just like he, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez failed to do so.

Hatton said, according to TMZ Sports: "I couldn't hit him. Oscar [De La Hoya] couldn't hit him. Canelo [Alvarez] couldn't hit him. Conor's not going to hit him. If he's the UFC's biggest name and he doesn't lay a glove on Floyd -- which no disrespect, I could actually see that happen -- I think there is only one organization that is going to come off worse or one sport."

Article continues below

The former British boxer knows what it's like to face the American in the ring, as in 2007, Mayweather defeated Hatton by stoppage. Mayweather has also beaten De La Hoya by split decision, and also Canelo Alvarez by majority decision.

Hatton believes if this does happen, it could be a bit embarrassing for McGregor, but don't get him wrong, he wants Conor to win and hopes he does so as well.

"I am a boxer but I am fan of UFC. But if he is UFC's biggest name and what I think happens in the fight, happens in the fight, it could be a bit embarrassing and I wouldn't like to see that happen to Conor because I love him to bits. I think he is good for sports, good for entertainment."

He added: "If the truth be known, I would like Conor to splatter him. My heart says it but my mind says no, he probably wouldn't [beat him]."

Who do you think will win between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms