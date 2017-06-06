Juventus star reacts to hearing of Arsenal interest

With the transfer window fast approaching, the rumours linking players with all manner of clubs is about to go into overdrive. One club who might see more links than usual is Arsenal, who are apparently looking over the market to strengthen a number of positions.

Already, before the window has even opened, they are being connected to a number of players, and have even moved to actually sign one in the shape of Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

And one player has apparently expressed an interest in making a move to the Emirates in the coming months, even speaking out publicly about the possibility of sealing a move to north London.

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has made no secret of his frustration at not being able to record as much playing time as he'd like in Turin this season, and will be looking to make a move when the opportunity arises.

The Gabon international has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri's plans this term, and has been a peripheral figure ever since he arrived from Marseille in 2015.

He was on the bench for last weekend's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final and isn't likely to get many more chances to feature regularly next term either.

Since then, he has been linked with a return back to his former club Marseille, as well as their Ligue 1 rivals Lyon, though it is a switch to Arsenal that is getting him excited the most.

"My objective is to move up the ladder, if I have to leave Juve I’d like an experience with a club abroad," he said per the Metro.

"Would I go to Lyon? Quite frankly I don’t think OL would interest me. I’m 100 per cent Marseillais.

"Given the rivalry between Marseille and Lyon, that wouldn’t be the kind of project which would interest me.

"Going back to Marseille? On a personal level I don’t think that would be the right move.

"Arsenal? Of course those links flatter me, but personally I’ve never doubted my qualities. I’m at a very big club now but I haven’t been able to show my qualities at that level, so it’s flattering that big clubs are showing up."

