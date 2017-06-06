Fans love Jamie Carragher and Eidur Gudjohnsen's banter on Twitter

Football fans have witnessed some brilliant banter involving Jamie Carragher this season.

The former Liverpool defender has proven himself to be one of the wittiest pundits on social media, getting involved in some entertaining exchanges with Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville, Jermaine Jenas, Didi Hamann and a spat with Leicester City defender Danny Simpson that certainly crossed a line last week.

It certainly makes Carragher one of the best football accounts to follow. And with the Premier League season over, and not a great deal of drama to discuss, we can expect plenty of high-octane drama between the 39-year-old and his peers.

The latest ex-player to get involved in the banter with Carragher is former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The Icelandic forward, who left Stamford Bridge for Barcelona in 2006, posted a video of Carragher in discussion with ex-Liverpool man Luis Garcia.

“12 years on and they still can’t believe they got away that ‘goal’ 😜👻⚽ @Carra23 @LuchoGarcia14 #CFC #LFC #GhostGoal #ChampionsLeague,” Gudjohnsen wrote.

The 38-year-old was, of course, referencing Garcia’s goal that knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League in 2005.

To this day fans debate whether the ball crossed the line.

Video: Garcia's 'Ghost Goal'

Garcia spoke about the goal in 2014

Garcia gave an interview in 2014 with the Daily Mail in which he was asked whether it was a legitimate goal.

“That’s the question, isn’t it?,” Garcia replied. “I should ask for a penny every time someone asks me that!

“I can be anywhere and everywhere in the world and someone will ask, ‘Was it a goal?’ For me, it was and the referee gave it.

“I remember the feeling of hitting the ball and when I saw the bounce going up, I turned away and celebrated. I started doubting for a moment because for two seconds, none of my team-mates were close to me and I started thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, maybe it wasn’t a goal’.

“But then I turned round and saw the referee and linesman running back into position and I just started screaming.”

Carragher replied to Gudjohnsen

Carragher responded to Gudjohnsen’s tweet, writing: “This will never end! Which makes it even better!!”

The ex-Chelsea man proved that he still holds a grudge by writing: “Yeah yeah! He analysed how much it didn't cross the line with his hand gestures 😂😂😂😂 by this much! ✋ 🤚.”

“No I’m talking about your chance in the last minute!,” Carragher hit back, in reference to a glorious volley Gudjohnsen missed in the final moments of Liverpool's 1-0 win in 2005.

The miss can be seen at 3:31 in the video below the next tweet.

Gudjohnsen then ruined Carragher

Gudjohnsen then trolled Carragher for never winning the Premier League with Liverpool.

“I know I missed that chance. I think I missed a bit on my face here too? 😄😂,” he wrote, adding a great photo of himself using the Premier League trophy as a mirror while he shaved.

What a comeback.

“Oh not this again! You know how it ended for Simpson?!!!!,” Carragher wrote in response.

Carragher has won many battles on Twitter, but this is one that didn’t go his way.

Gudjohnsen ended the banter with a wonderful photo of the pair.

