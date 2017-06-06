Stephen Curry is a wizard on the basketball court for the Golden State Warriors; a hypnotizing performer with the ball in his hands.

He's lauded for his three-point shooting, arguably the greatest sharpshooter to ever wear an NBA jersey, but Curry's more than a one-trick pony. Steph's handles are some of the best in the league, steadily improving over the years.

Any All-NBA point guard needs to be an elite ball-handler, and Steph has put himself in the conversation near the top. Some of the passes he's dished over the Warriors' championship years are downright astonishing. At times it's difficult to even process how he pulled off his magical tricks.

LeBron James found himself on the wrong end of a highlight reel in Game 2, getting pulled around the court like a puppet on a string while Curry hit him with a nasty dribble move. Here's the move, along with an edit that proves once and for all that the Internet really is the greatest of all-time:

That's some fine work, and social media was all over this moment. Curry had LeBron dancing around the NBA court like a Merengue session with him, but this moment may not even have been a moment if you take a closer look.

Look at the action slowed down, and ask yourself if Curry actually committed a double-dribble violation in the middle of what appeared to be a spectacular sequence:

It certainly looks like Curry's left hand comes up to grip the ball as he resets on the perimeter, appearing to be prepping to put a shot up in LeBron's face. James responds by closing out with his hand up, which gives Steph a lane to drive to the rim and take along LeBron for the ride.

The "travel truthers" have been out in full force on this and the verdict seems to be that Steph did, in fact, commit a violation here. That should have been a turnover, but instead it became a viral meme at LeBron's cost.

Perhaps the worst part about it, though, is how obvious it looks when frozen. Yes, the NBA is a fast-paced sport and referees can't get every single call, but this is a pretty bad miss by them. Does it matter in the grand scheme? Probably not.