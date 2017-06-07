Ever since their title winning return at WrestleMania, there have been a lot of questions surrounding the Hardy Boyz.

Fans have been constantly wishing to see the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick emerge in WWE, but that may be even further away than fans want it to be.

Time away from the ring?

The Hardy's lost the RAW Tag Team Titles that they won at WrestleMania to the team of Cesaro and Sheamus on Sunday night at Extreme Rules.

24 hours following that loss, the Hardy's didn't appear on RAW despite being advertised for the show and being expected to continue their feud with the makeshift duo.

Team Extreme didn't appear on RAW however and it appears that it may become a regular thing, with the team set to work a lighter schedule in WWE moving forward.

A report published by Ringside News has claimed that the Hardy's are set to work a lighter schedule due to Matt's wife being about to give birth.

Rebecca Hardy's due date is fast approaching and Matt will be taking time away from the ring in order to support his wife.

This will mean that the team will take on a lighter workload and may not return to the company full time for several weeks.

The report didn't outline how this will impact the title rematch between the two teams, but with Cesaro and Sheamus taking on Heath Slater and Rhyno on RAW, the company may not quite know what to do with the RAW Tag Team Champions either.

No more challengers?

Cesaro and Sheamus are very much a heel tag team on RAW - and one of the best at that.

However they may struggle to gain any real title challengers given the lack of face teams on RAW.

Gallows and Anderson and the Revival make up arguably the two best teams on the roster but unless either of them changes their characters, they may be unlikely to receive title shots against the Champions.

While Enzo Amore and Big Cass are the next biggest face team on the roster behind the Hardys, they are embroiled in rumours of them possibly splitting up.

WWE may be forced to look into trading a team from Smackdown or promoting another team from NXT in order to plug the gaps the Hardys will leave on RAW.

