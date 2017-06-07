After weeks of video promotions, Lana has finally debuted on Smackdown Live and has already been booked into her first big match.

It all happened at the very start of Smackdown, when Commissioner Shane McMahon would bring all five women from the Money in the Bank ladder match to the ring.

Seizing an opportunity

Following a heated exchange between the five women, the Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi would make her way to the ring.

That would eventually make way for Lana to make her grand entrance as she emerged in an extravagant blue ball gown.

She would claim that while Naomi can't compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, she can.

This brought laughter from the champion who brought up the fact that Lana has never actually competed in a one on one match.

The segment would lead to Lana exiting the ring after being told by McMahon that any title matches need to be earned.

While Naomi may have thought that would be the last she saw of the Ravishing Russian, Lana would have one final move to make.

It would come in the ensuing six woman tag match which saw Naomi team with Charlotte and Becky Lynch to take on Carmella, Natalya and Tamina.

Lana would cause the distraction which allowed Tamina to pin the Smackdown Women's Champion - something that wouldn't sit well with Naomi.

The Smackdown Women's Champion would go to Shane McMahon later on in the show and reveal that she wants to face Lana at Money in the Bank - she even agreed to putting her title on the line.

McMahon made the match and the two are now on a collision course for Money in the Bank - almost confirming that her first ever singles match will be for the Championship.

Two down....

Lana's debut on Smackdown means that two of the three superstars who were not instantly moved to Smackdown during the Superstar shake up have now debuted.

The New Day made their first appearance on Smackdown last week and now Lana is a part of the show.

The last remaining superstar to debut is former US Champion Rusev - who has sent messages to Smackdown during his absence.

Fans want Rusev to arrive on Smackdown sooner rather than later, but right now, it is anyone's guess when he actually arrive.

