Money in the Bank is just under two weeks away and for the six men involved in the ladder match, it will be crucial to enter the contest without any problems.

Injuries are a part of life within the WWE and they can really range from the severe to the minor.

The Thumb of America hurt

United States Champion Kevin Owens is one of the six men chosen to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match - but he shared some distressing news on Tuesday.

The New Face of America took to his Twitter page to reveal that he has suffered a broken thumb and even provided images of his hand tightly wrapped.

Whilst only a minor injury for a WWE superstar, it is still one that KO could really do without given it is so close to Money in the Bank.

Owens did however confirm in the same tweet that his thumb may be broken, but he will not miss any ring time.

Referring to it as the Thumb of America, Owens let fans know of his injury and even competed on Smackdown on Tuesday night against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura and Owens came together in the main event with Nakamura claiming the win - something he is getting used to doing when he is in the ring with Owens.

The two put on an exciting match which was watched from the commentary position by another man entered in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Baron Corbin.

With Money in the Bank less than two weeks away, the tension between all six superstars in the ladder match is reaching it's maximum.

Climb the ladder

All six men have made cases for themselves in recent weeks about why they will become the new Mr Money in the Bank.

However only one man can emerge victorious on a night which will arguably see three main event matches take place.

From the men's Money in the Bank ladder match to the first ever women's version of the contest, June 18th will be an interesting night in the WWE.

The highly awaited rematch between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship will also take place at Money in the Bank while Naomi will defend her Women's Championship against the newly debuted Lana.

