Can AJ repeat his success at Wembley?.

Anthony Joshua granted IBF exception for rematch with Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua has been granted an exception by the IBF to fight Wladimir Klitschko for their heavyweight title, but there is a catch.

Joshua's promoters Matchroom Boxing (headed by Eddie and Barry Hearn) requested the special extension, and it was recently approved by the IBF at their convention.

Despite receiving the approval from the IBF, there is a catch for the rematch.

What is that catch?

Well, any potential rematch must take place before December 2, which is six months away.

It has also been ruled that the winner of any potential rematch between Joshua and Klitschko must then face number one contender Kubrat Pulev in a title defence.

The IBF have also ordered that no further unification fights will happen prior to December 2.

Pulev had objected to the exception being made, but has accepted the condition that he will receive his shot at the IBF world champion after the rematch.

The clear advantage for Pulev is he can see the two in action one more time, and try and get a sense of each man's strengths and weaknesses.

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017 - Red Carpet Arrivals

After the pair battled it out in front of a sold out Wembley crowd, many venues are being taken into consideration around the globe.

"We've had so many offers Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Financially, Cardiff's not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it's not broke don't fix it, and we have that mentality with 'AJ' moving forward."

Perhaps AJ and the team might look to go across the Atlantic. After all, Hearn has always spoken of AJ's potential to become a star in the USA.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Perhaps a fight at the MGM Grand would raise some eyebrows?

Yet if it's money they are after, there is no bigger venue in the world, it regularly hosted Floyd Mayweather fights and other top US boxing bouts.

If AJ is to overcome Klitschko again, then he will be looking to quickly sweep aside Pulev in order to set up an all British heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury.

This would be his biggest test yet, but with Fury not fighting since his victory against Klitschko back in 2015, Joshua certainly has the fitness and athleticism on his side.

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

