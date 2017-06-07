GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mappe names the toughest opponent he's faced so far

It's been a great season for Kylian Mbappe. Not only has he established himself as one of the best young players in the world, turning himself into the transfer market's hottest property in the process, and capping it all off by bagging the Ligue 1 title.

The teenager may still be in the infancy of his career, but he's already shown that he has all the hallmarks of a future Ballon d'Or winner and in just one year has tested himself against a number of Europe's best players.

Ligue 1 has a growing collection of stars flocking to its clubs, while Monaco's run to the semi-final in the Champions League saw him take on some serious competitors.

But it was against these players that he notched up a seriously impressive 26 goals and 8 assists over the course of the 2016/17 campaign.

Though fans who are wondering who his toughest opponent has been need wonder no more, after he revealed the name of the player he found the most difficult to take on in an interview with Eurosport.

Without hesitating he named Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as his toughest opponent, having faced him twice in the Champions League semi-final recently.

In the build up to the games there was a lot of mutual respect displayed between the two players with Mbappe even suggesting that the veteran goalkeeper should win the Ballon d'Or for his efforts this term.

The 18-year-old managed to slip a goal past the Italian international during the second leg of their meeting, but by the time he had it was little more than a consolation goal.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-REAL MADRID-TROPHY

In the interview, he also gave a shoutout to fellow Juventus star Dani Alves, who had enjoyed a strong campaign of his own.

Mbappe is currently the subject of some serious transfer speculation and is being linked with a huge money move to Arsenal.

However, he has previously expressed a desire to remain with Monaco in order to continue his progression.

Topics:
Ligue 1
AS Monaco
Italy Football
Juventus
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
UEFA Champions League
