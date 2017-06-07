According to Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew's next fight will be a rematch against David Haye.

The Liverpudlian expects to make a return by the end of the year with the most likely option another all-British heavyweight clash against Haye.

Yet, Bellew has recently voiced his ambitions to take on bigger challenges after his victory against the Hayemaker.

It was rumoured he was interested in fighting Joseph Parker as he is not that much bigger than him, and of course, has the WBO belt.

Yet, Eddie Hearn said: "For me, the biggest money fight out there, and the fight that the public seem to want the most is the David Haye rematch.

"It doesn't bring the world heavyweight title with it, but if Tony can beat David Haye again, which I believe he can, he can fight for the world heavyweight title after that anyway."

It was rumoured that Bellew accepted many terms and conditions for the first fight, but now it is Haye who needs this match, meaning he will have to give in to some of Bellew's demands.

"There's a lot of things in the first deal that Tony was not happy with and now he wants the respect in the next deal of some of those things," said Hearn.

"Providing he feels he's been given that and he should be given that, because he won the fight, then I think the Haye rematch is the most likely fight for Tony Bellew."

Providing this fight does go ahead, Hearn is right, this is definitely the bout the fans want to see, especially after the excitement of the previous fight.

Last time these two met, no one gave Bellew a chance, but he produced an outstanding performance to put Haye on the canvas an claim a ninth round stoppage win.

For any doubters who say that was just a fluke, Bellew will be determined to prove them wrong, as he's proved all of his doubters wrong throughout his career.

Yet, now will he start as favourite? Or will Haye's powerful reputation make him the likely winner with the bookies?

One thing is for sure, this fight is going to produce fireworks, and the boxing world can't wait for it.

