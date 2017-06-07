At the end of May, fans waved goodbye to a living legend of the modern game as Francesco Totti played his last game in the colours of Roma. Having been with the club for 25 years, the veteran forward took to the pitch at the Stadio Olympico for the final time as the club beat Genoa to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

What he does next is still unclear. Several reports have claimed that he could be about to join NASL franchise Miami FC, who are currently managed by his former international colleague Alessandro Nesta. However, there is also an offer for him to remain at Roma as a director.

But there is a feeling that he still feels as though he has something to offer on the pitch, and it would seem that he has received a chance to remain in his native Italy.

Though it's difficult to imagine him in any other shirt than Roma's, what's more impossible to picture is him lining up against his boyhood club.

But according to a report in The Sun, the 40-year-old has been offered a trial to continue playing at Serie B side Pescara.

Pescara were relegated from the Italian top flight this season and are hoping to convince the legendary playmaker to spurn the advances from the United States and China to stick around and help the club get promoted back to Serie A.

“Totti still wants to play, and they want him over in the US," Pescara coach Zdenek Zemen said.

“He shouldn’t be going into any ambassadorial role just yet, he needs to play and I hope he can do so in a major team.

“I spoke with him last week and he still wants to play, but it all depends on the conditions.

“I believe he still wants a competitive challenge, and to that end I’m always happy to give him a trial.”

Totti is no stranger to Zemen, having already played under the iconic Czech coach before when he took charge of Roma between 1997–1999 and again from 2012–2013.

However, Totti will surely feel as though he is worth more than a mere trial, despite his age, as he won;t have anything left to prove to anybody.

