Steven Gerrard's career in football is far from over just yet.

The former Liverpool hero finally hung up his boots last year but has wasted no time in taking steps towards management.

Next season he will take charge of the Reds' U-18s but let's face it; Gerrard will probably get the main job at Anfield eventually.

On Monday night, the 37-year-old starred in a special Q&A event called 'Steven Gerrard Live' at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, where he opened up on some of his career highlights and plans for the future.

As well as discussing how his return to Merseyside was manufactured, the debate turned to the club's transfer plans this summer, namely Virgil van Dijk.

Having signed Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Ricky Lambert from Southampton in the recent past, you would assume this is virtually a done deal already with Jurgen Klopp's interest now very public.

However, Van Dijk's current club are unwilling to let their star man go as easily as his predecessors and are believed to have reported the Reds for allegedly illegally approaching the centre-back.

Gerrard was asked for his opinion on the Dutch international and revealed he thought his old team should have actually signed him when he was a Celtic player.

"I’d love to see him in a red shirt. I’m a huge fan," he said, as per the Daily Mail.

"I thought he was fantastic at Celtic and I thought we should have had a go for him back then.

"It will cost us a few more quid but I think he is a piece of the jigsaw that would be very welcome and very big for this team."

It's true, Southampton's asking price could prove a tricky stumbling point.

The 25-year-old only signed a new six-year contract back in November so the south coast side are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

And Saints currently expect any interested parties to cough up as much as £60 million to secure the services of their team captain.

