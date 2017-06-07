Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Following another magnificent season, in which he scored 35 goals in 38 matches, not even a world-record fee would tempt Tottenham to sell Harry Kane.

The 23-year-old secured the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the second successive season by netting a remarkable seven goals - four against Leicester City and three against Hull City - in his final two appearances of the 2016-17 campaign.

Most of Europe’s top clubs would love to sign Kane, but the England international has little desire to leave his current employers.

Kane is a Tottenham fan and the star man in one of the most exciting teams in the club’s history.

Furthermore, he’s working under one of the world’s most impressive young coaches in Mauricio Pochettino, who has transformed Spurs since taking the reins at White Hart Lane back in 2014.

Playing eye-catching football is all well and good, of course, but winning trophies is what counts - and Kane will inevitably be tempted to leave Spurs in the future unless his side start securing silverware.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United will believe their chances of signing Kane will increase with every passing season that Spurs end up empty-handed.

For now, though, Kane is very much content at Tottenham and convinced the current squad is good enough to win the Premier League title.

Werder Bremen announce Harry Kane?

With that in mind, the German club Werder Bremen caused their Twitter followers to get very excited - albeit briefly - by tweeting the words: “Harry Kane to #Werder confirmed?”

Surely not.

Had Werder just pulled off one of the most remarkable transfers of recent years?

Werder Bremen's Harry Kane tweet in full

No. No, they hadn’t.

Werder’s tweet was accompanied by a video showing a ‘mini tornado’ sweeping through the Weser-Stadion.

Harry Kane, ‘hurricane’ - get it?

Some people didn't get it

Some people still didn’t get the joke…

Other saw the funny side

Others, however, saw the funny side…

Full marks to Werder for originality.

The tweet has so far been retweeted over 1,000 times and ‘liked’ by almost 2,000 accounts.

Job done.

