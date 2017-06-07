Despite all of Steven Gerrard's achievements as a player for Liverpool, there is still one unfortunate moment that he will forever be associated with.

You know what we are going to say already, don't you?

With Liverpool well in the chase to win the Premier League in 2014, Gerrard produced a passionate speech after beating title rivals Man City at Anfield.

That's when he said what proved to be a very poor choice of words: “This does not f****** slip now.”

Of course, what happened a few weeks later?

Gerrard's untimely slip allowed Chelsea's Demba Ba through on goal to score and effectively ensure the title was no longer in Liverpool's hands.

It was the closest the midfielder ever got to lifting the trophy so you can understand why thinking about it still leaves a sour taste in his mouth.

The former Reds and England captain was asked about it during a 'Steven Gerrard Live' Q&A event in Belfast on Monday and revealed just how much it still haunts him.

Still haunted by the experience, the 37-year-old says the only reason he refuses to accept it happened is because it was such an unfortunate incident.

"That was the most difficult day in my life and still is," Gerrard said, as per the Daily Mail.



"No matter what happens to me to the day I die that will be the most difficult day of my life because it is difficult to erase it. It was a tough time.

"To this day it still haunts me a bit, it still hurts. I’m the type of person that setbacks drive me on. I won’t give up trying to make up for that as long as I live. With the Chelsea one, the reason I can’t accept it is because it was bad luck.

"If I had given a pass away or tried a turn and got it wrong or scored an own goal I wouldn’t be able to live with myself or deal with it. When it is a stroke of bad luck I have to get on with it and try to make it amends for it."

Gerrard also discussed the speech he made after the Man City game and admitted he would have done it very differently if given another chance.

He added: "I wish I could go back to that day. If I could rewind the clock that would be the day I would go back to and try and go the other way with a bit of calmness and a bit of realisation where we were at that time.

"It was passion, emotion and it was real and I felt in the moment we did need that but now in hindsight I would probably have gone a bit more calmer and realised who we still had to play.

"We lost Jordan Henderson (in the City game) with a red card and we missed him (suspended) in the run in. That was a day I wish I could go back to."

