Cricket

Tremlett in action at The Ashes.

Former England fast bowler Chris Tremlett shows off incredible muscle gain

Chris Tremlett will be ever remembered by English fans for his heroics down under in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph.

Yet, after retiring from the game, he has put on an incredible amount of muscle and now looks like a bodybuilder.

The former England fast bowler played 15 One Day Internationals and 12 Tests for his country, the last of which came during the ill-fated trip to Australia in 2013-14 when they lost the Ashes 5-0.

Standing it at just under 6ft 6", Tremlett had a physical make-up that every fast-paced bowler would dream of.

But his career started slowly, and he was rarely able to translate his limitless potential into world-class results on the international stage.

Without doubt his best performance in the England shirt was during his side’s victorious Ashes tour in 2010-11, when he bowled fast and with hostility to claim eight wickets in Perth. 

"Just over 18 months now since retiring and as most of you know I’ve changed my body shape slightly,” Tremlett wrote alongside a “before and after” photo.

“When playing cricket, I had to stay lean and keep to a certain size, some will say I was still too big for cricket.

You can see some of Tremlett's latest images below, and see for yourself what a remarkable body transformation he's undergone.

Couldn't imagine him steaming down the wicket these days, could you?

“I’m not a bodybuilder, I just enjoy the challenge and feeling of weight training and keeping fit.

“I believe you need a motivation to get you to the gym and for me, changing my body shape and getting stronger is my motivation.”

With the modern day cricketer now ever present in the gym, as power hitting has become such an essential part of the game, surely Tremlett has set the benchmark of what it is to go to the gym and see the results pay off.

Topics:
ODI World Cup
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20
ODI

