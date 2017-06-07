Sir Alex Ferguson signed 99 players during his 27-year spell as Manchester United manager.

Many of them were magnificent acquisitions. Peter Schmeichel for £750,000, Eric Cantona for £1.2 million and Cristiano Ronaldo for £12.25 million were just three of Fergie’s best buys.

But the legendary Scot didn’t always get it right. In fact, some of his signings were downright dreadful.

Names like Massimo Taibi, Dong Fangzhou, Eric Djemba-Djemba and Gabriel Obertan will forever be remembered as some of Fergie’s worst purchases.

But the signing many United fans consider as the worst of the bunch - the absolute nadir of Ferguson’s transfer market activity - was the £7.4 million acquisition of Bebe.

Ferguson didn't know who Bebe was before signing him

Ah, Bebe.

United raised eyebrows across the world when they confirmed the signing of the Portuguese winger who literally nobody had ever heard of before.

Not even Ferguson himself had a clue who Bebe was prior to signing him.

The United boss agreed to pay the player’s release clause following a recommendation from his former assistant Carlos Queiroz who, at the time, was managing the Portuguese national team.

When Fergie heard that Benfica and, more importantly, Real Madrid were sniffing around, he reacted by paying Vitoria de Guimaraes every penny of the 20-year-old’s buyout clause.

Bebe wasn't good enough for United

Bebe made his debut in the September, against Scunthorpe United in the League Cup third round, and physically, at least, he looked the part.

However, as the weeks rolled on, it soon became apparent that Bebe wasn’t up to the standards expected of a Manchester United player.

Despite scoring two goals for the Red Devils during the 2010-11 campaign, Bebe was loaned out to Besiktas, Rio Ave and Paços de Ferreira over the next three seasons before being offloaded to Benfica on a permanent basis in 2014.

The Portuguese club loaned him out to Cordoba and then Rayo Vallecano before selling him to Eibar last summer.

Bebe has looked decent in La Liga

In fairness, Bebe hasn’t looked out of place in La Liga. In fact, he’s looked pretty decent at times.

He’s strong, quick, fairly comfortable on the ball and also takes a mean free-kick.

But he could be returning to English football this summer

Bebe’s performances this season have caught the eye of Championship side Wolves who, according to the Daily Mail, have expressed an interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Yep, it seems Bebe could be on his way back to English football very soon.

Wolves’ recently-appointed manager Nuno Espirito Santo knows exactly what the player is capable of thanks to his spell in charge of Valencia.

Eibar could sell the winger for as little as £1 million.

Will Bebe tear up the Championship - or will he flop badly in England for the second time in his bizarre career? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

