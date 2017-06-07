Tony Bellew has revealed that there are two clear options for his next fight.

Bellew has not fought since he upset the odds and defeated David Haye with a ninth round stoppage in dramatic style.

The two opponents Bellew is considering is the WBO champion Joseph Parker from New Zealand, as gaining belts is surely any boxer's priority, and also a rematch against David Haye in the hope of fully silencing the former world heavyweight champion.

Article continues below

The Bomber explained: “I said I would, even though, let’s not forget, he laughed at me when I said that to him at the press conference. ‘Don’t worry I’m a nice guy, I’ll give you a rematch.’ I meant it. I always knew I’d beat him".

"Everything I said in the build-up happened. I said his body would fall apart and break down. What happens is you can’t live the lifestyle he’s been living for two years and expect to come back into a hard fight."

Article continues below

No doubt if they do fight again it will be Haye with the point to prove as many expected it to be easy for him against Bellew, but it was anything but as he struggled throughout.

However, Bellew has mentioned the one condition necessary for a rematch.

When he was asked by boxingnewsonline, he said this: "I will fight him as long our deal is reversed.

“So he’s got to take the deal that I took for the first fight. That is the only way the fight’s happening. There is no debating. There are no negotiations to take place.

"He’s got to flip the deal round and it’s as simple as that. That is the only way the rematch is happening and if he doesn’t then so be, I’ll fight Joseph Parker for the heavyweight championship of the world.”

This is a clear statement of intent from Bellew as it was revealed he had to give up a lot of demands when negotiating their previous fight.

However, now the shoe is on the other foot and Haye is in no position to negotiate.

The cards are very much in Bellew's hands this time around, and if Haye wants the fight, he will have no option but to accept.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms