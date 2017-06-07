GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Hamilton's family wish he would slow down.

Lewis Hamilton receiving grief for interests away from Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton loves pushing himself through extreme sports, something that the Formula 1 star has admitted his family give him grief for.

Right now, Hamilton is enjoying a summer break from F1 and has been pictured at an NBA game alongside Barcelona and Brazil football star Neymar.

Along with the calm of taking in a basketball game, Hamilton has been getting his adrenaline rush from plenty of other extreme sports.

Although Hamilton has been involved in wrestling, snowboarding, and jet-skiing, he insists that he will stop before it jeopardises his racing.

“My family give me stick all the time about my extreme sports," he said.

“I have a responsibility to my team and sponsors who work hard — I would not jeopardise that.

“F1 means too much to me,  there’s a very big difference between having fun and taking unnecessary risks."

Hamilton knows that his living is earned through his many successes on the F1 track, and receiving an injury would put it to a stop, damaging his livelihood and ego.

“Success is what drives me.

"Ever since I started racing as a little kid, I’ve wanted to push myself to be the best.

“I guess that’s filtered through my whole life.

"You have to really immerse yourself in what you are doing to find that edge. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

Following from Fernando Alonso's unlikely stint as an IndyCar driver, Hamilton has admitted that he would like to try his hand in Nascar and MotoGP.

“Right now, I’m solely focused on Formula One and achieving more wins and championships, so I need to be on my very best form without any distraction."

If we were to ever see Hamilton take part in the MotoGP or Nascar, it would be in the future, presumably after his F1 career has stopped proving so successful.

“Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsport and although I admire all those racing the Indy 500, it’s not in my game plan to drop F1 for anything else.

“Nascar is a really cool series — and maybe sometime in the future I’d like to have a closer look at it.

“As for bikes, I love them. Racing one would be a whole different proposition, though.

“I’m a big fan of MotoGP, it’s just a very cool series.

"I would really love to get my hands on a MotoGP bike one day!”

Hamilton will return from the summer break 25 points behind Sebastian Vettel, but he thinks the title will go right down to the wire - something that makes the sport more entertaining for fans.

“For the fans, having a championship battle that lasts all season is definitely the way to go."

