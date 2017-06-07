GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

It wasn't a good day for the British & Irish Lions.

Blues score superb try on their way to shock win over British and Irish Lions

Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions haven't been convincing during their tour of New Zealand thus far.

They barely scraped over the line against the Barbarians on June 3, and have now slumped to defeat against the Auckland Blues.

Only two games into the tour, however, the Lions have plenty of time to find their feet before the three Tests against the All Blacks at the end of June going into early July.

The Blues were just too strong for the Lions, putting in a gutsy and powerful performance, especially in the second half.

It wasn't going the Lions' way at all, with Ihaia West scoring the winning try with a tremendous burst of pace through the middle after excellent build-up play from Akira Ioane and Sonny Bill Williams.

You can watch the winning try further down this article.

As for the winning try, it's perfect, and what you'd expect from the All Blacks when the Lions face them.

Wells' pace is out of this world.

The Lions matched the Blues physically, but were outdone in pace and a few moments of magic and sheer brilliance.

Blues v British & Irish Lions

Ugo Monye, speaking for BBC Sports, had this to say on the Lions' defeat:

"Well a tough Tour just got tougher. The impact of the Lions losing to the Blues cannot be underestimated.

"Winning is everything on these tours but a performance was a bare minimum. Unfortunately, and more so in the second half, we didn't get either.

"Congratulations to the Auckland Blues on a fantastic game - a once in a lifetime opportunity was grabbed with both hands.

"Under the tutelage of Tana Umaga we should've expected their team to be emotionally on the edge, well-drilled and powerful. They were all those things.

Blues v British & Irish Lions

"Saturday's game, against the best franchise of the era in the Crusaders this Saturday, is a must win. Not quite panic stations but the Lions need to get this tour back on track in Canterbury."

Indeed, the Lions will need to find another level if they are to compete in the Tour and stand any chance against the All Blacks towards the end of June.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Lions' captain Ken Owens spoke of how they were beaten.

"I think our discipline lost the game. We gave away a lot of penalties and our contact areas in first and second phase especially in the first half. The speed of the game is quick, but think we are matching them physically, our attacking shape was better than on Saturday.

You can watch the sensational winning try below.

"We are disappointed, but we go on to the next game. We are going to have to be harsh on ourselves and get our tour back on track on Saturday."

Do the British and Irish Lions have a chance of besting the All Blacks on this tour of New Zealand? Tell us in the comments.

