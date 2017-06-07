After qualifying for the Champions League at the first time of asking, Jose Mourinho looks set for a huge summer at Manchester United as he looks to add some much-needed quality to his squad.

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' is set to be handed a £200m war chest to spend in the coming months with a whole host of European stars already linked with mega-money moves to Old Trafford.

Antoine Griezmann was the first big deal said to be near completion but due to Atletico Madrid's transfer ban being upheld, the mercurial Frenchman announced he will remain in the Spanish capital.

Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku have all had their names placed in the United rumour mill alongside some massive price tags.

However, one European star linked with a move to the Red Devils could arrive in a cut-price deal as Ivan Perisic could join from Inter Milan for as little as £26m.

Previous reports suggested that United would be paying closer to £50m for the Croatian winger but that price looks like it could be halved.

The reason behind the potential bargain buy is due to the Financial Fair Play Regulations in place which have left the Serie A giants needing £26m before June 30, per The Sun.

Inter need the quick sale otherwise they face prosecution by UEFA. For United, their financial conundrum is ideal and they would be wise to act fast to snap up the 28-year-old.

Perisic enjoyed arguably his finest season last year in Italy despite Inter failing to qualify for the Europa League.

The former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund star scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists in just 31 starts in Serie A, forging a fantastic understanding with both Mauro Icardi and Antonio Candreva.

Chelsea have shown an interest in the winger, while PSG and Bayern Munich are also reportedly in the race for his signature, further highlighting how he has evolved as a player on Italian shores.

His arrival would be a great start to the summer for United, although, it could intensify rumours linking Anthony Martial with a move away from Manchester.

The French winger suffered from a serious case of second-season syndrome in 2016/17 and if Perisic arrives, he will surely usurp him in the lineup.

