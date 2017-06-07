Arsene Wenger claims he will sign a maximum of two or three players this summer and there's a growing feeling one of those will be a world-class striker.

Arsenal have strength in depth up front, especially so with Alexis Sanchez able to play as a No.9, but the fact remains they need an out-and-out goalscorer.

Not since Robin van Persie, who joined Manchester United in 2012, have the Gunners had a striker capable of scoring week in, week out.

It's because of this reason - among many others - that Arsenal now find themselves without Champions League football.

While Tottenham have Harry Kane and Manchester City have Sergio Aguero, Arsenal rotate between Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck because neither have proved they can consistently score goals.

And it would seem the ball has finally dropped for Wenger, who is reportedly keen to spend in excess of £50 million on a new striker.

Quite what that means for Giroud and Welbeck remains to be seen, but Arsenal fans will rejoice knowing their wait for a world-class No.9 could finally be over.

So, who could Arsenal sign? According to L'Equipe, the Gunners recently had an £87 million bid rejected for Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Those rumours were then fuelled over the weekend when Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis were spotted in Nice, France, which is a 30 minute drive from Monaco.

However, according to The Sun, as relayed by the Mirror, Wenger and Gazidis were NOT in Nice trying to strike a deal for Mbappe, but for another player.

They claim Wenger met with Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas to negotiate a £50 million move for star striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette is a long-term target of Arsenal's and wants to leave Lyon this summer, potentially paving way for a huge transfer.

The 26-year-old initially had his sights set on joining Atletico Madrid, but their transfer ban means he must look elsewhere.

Better still for Arsenal is that Lacazette recently admitted Champions League football isn't a "deal-breaker" in any move, even if it is important.

"Is the Champions League a deal-breaker for my choice? No, but it is important," he said in a live Facebook chat with Eurosport, per Goal.

"In making my choice, I will look at my position [in my next club], if there are not too many players, so I won't be benched and I will be able to play.

"The Premier League is interesting. That does not mean I will go, and that does not mean I will refuse to go."

