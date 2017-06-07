Despite finishing in the top four last season, Liverpool are still finding it a little harder to get their desired transfer targets than they expected.

Jurgen Klopp's interest in Virgil van Dijk became public knowledge in most British tabloids earlier this week but Southampton have threatened to report the Reds to the Premier League.

They have not been given permission from Saints to talk to Van Dijk and could now be in trouble if found guilty of making an illegal approach for the Dutch centre-back.

Article continues below

And the Liverpool hierarchy aren't having much more luck in their attempts to sign Mohamed Salah from Roma either.

Salah, who has previously played for Chelsea, was believed to be Klopp's top target as he tries to strengthen his wide options ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Article continues below

However, the Reds have seen their opening bid of £28 million rejected.

To make matters worse, it could require even more than Roma's initial valuation of £40m to lure the Egyptian away from Italy - a price the Merseysiders just aren't willing to pay.

But they haven't wasted any time in moving on to their next target.

And that man would be Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins.

According to the BBC, Liverpool are already in talks with the Portuguese side regarding the talented right winger.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals and created 14 more last season but has a release clause of £50 million.

Nevertheless, like Liverpool, Sporting are not guaranteed a spot in the Champions League just yet and will have a play-off for a place in the group stage.

That factor could help Klopp's pursuit because the Portuguese club are believed to be under some pressure to raise some money this summer so Martins' asking price could decrease.

Of course, there is also a chance this speculation could just be a clever tactic to tease Roma into lowering their valuation of Salah. With Jurgen Klopp involved, you shouldn't rule anything out!

In the same report, BBC claim Lazio's Keita Balde and Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa are also being considered by the Liverpool boss should their current negotiations hit a wall.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms