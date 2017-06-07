GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Liverpool have switched to new winger target after Salah bid rejected

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite finishing in the top four last season, Liverpool are still finding it a little harder to get their desired transfer targets than they expected.

Jurgen Klopp's interest in Virgil van Dijk became public knowledge in most British tabloids earlier this week but Southampton have threatened to report the Reds to the Premier League.

They have not been given permission from Saints to talk to Van Dijk and could now be in trouble if found guilty of making an illegal approach for the Dutch centre-back.

Article continues below

And the Liverpool hierarchy aren't having much more luck in their attempts to sign Mohamed Salah from Roma either.

Salah, who has previously played for Chelsea, was believed to be Klopp's top target as he tries to strengthen his wide options ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Backstage plans for the Hardy Boyz after Extreme Rules

Backstage plans for the Hardy Boyz after Extreme Rules

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

However, the Reds have seen their opening bid of £28 million rejected.

To make matters worse, it could require even more than Roma's initial valuation of £40m to lure the Egyptian away from Italy - a price the Merseysiders just aren't willing to pay.

But they haven't wasted any time in moving on to their next target.

And that man would be Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins.

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-SPORTING

According to the BBC, Liverpool are already in talks with the Portuguese side regarding the talented right winger.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals and created 14 more last season but has a release clause of £50 million.

Nevertheless, like Liverpool, Sporting are not guaranteed a spot in the Champions League just yet and will have a play-off for a place in the group stage.

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

That factor could help Klopp's pursuit because the Portuguese club are believed to be under some pressure to raise some money this summer so Martins' asking price could decrease.

Of course, there is also a chance this speculation could just be a clever tactic to tease Roma into lowering their valuation of Salah. With Jurgen Klopp involved, you shouldn't rule anything out!

In the same report, BBC claim Lazio's Keita Balde and Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa are also being considered by the Liverpool boss should their current negotiations hit a wall.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mohamed Salah
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Backstage plans for the Hardy Boyz after Extreme Rules

Backstage plans for the Hardy Boyz after Extreme Rules

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Smackdown Live Superstar announces injury on Twitter

Smackdown Live Superstar announces injury on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again