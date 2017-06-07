GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Lionel Messi has asked each of his guests for as a wedding present has been revealed

There was speculation a few months ago that Gerard Pique had not made the cut for Lionel Messi's wedding invite.

Spanish newspaper El Pais, as per the Daily Mail, believed that a rift between Messi's fiancée Antonella Roccuzzo and Pique's girlfriend Shakira meant the centre-back would not be included on the guestlist.

The two Barcelona stars have been close friends since Messi was just 13-years-old so the Argentine was put in a potentially very awkward position.

However, ahead of the wedding on June 30, another Spanish publication have provided a welcome update on the situation.

And you will be relieved to hear that, according to Sport, Messi has invited every single one of his Barcelona teammates - including Pique - to attend his special day.

Of course, there is still the possibility the Spanish international won't turn up but we can't see that happening, can you?

Unfortunately for Messi, he has already had one notable RSVP returned with a 'no'.

His club captain Andres Iniesta will not be in attendance, although his reasoning is not yet known.

FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-TRAINING

Recently departed Barca boss Luis Enrique has also missed the cut, along with various members of his coaching staff and the entire board of the Catalan giants.

To avoid being given five different toasters, Messi has come up with a very unselfish wedding list too.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old has asked his guests to make a donation to his foundation instead of your more traditional presents.

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

A really classy touch.

Messi will marry Roccuzzo in his native Rosario, Argentina in just over two weeks' time.

The couple already have two sons with Thiago and Matteo born in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

