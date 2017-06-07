GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sead Kolasinac.

Kolasinac v Monreal v Gibbs: Statistics show there's only one winner for Arsenal

Football News
Sead Kolasinac was confirmed as an Arsenal player on Monday to mark the beginning of a busy summer for the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger recently promised he will make a maximum of two or three signings and that should still be the case given Kolasinac, 23, arrived on a free transfer from Schalke 04.

The question Arsenal fans are asking is why Wenger has signed a third left-back, given Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs are currently at the club, but he's now explained the decision.

He told Arsenal.com: "He's very compact as a player, very strong and determined in the challenges. He's good in the air as well, so overall I believe he has all the attributes to adapt to English football.

"The game here is very demanding physically on the commitment front and he has the ingredients to adapt to that.

"What he will give us is the fact that he's a player who can give assists, who can go forward, who can contribute good crosses.

"So overall, I think [Kolasinac] can contribute a lot to help us to be more dangerous going forward."

Kolasinac was renowned for his strength, speed and aggression in the Bundesliga - three attributes required of any Premier League defender.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-SCHALKE

Wenger will now have a dilemma when it comes to picking between the Bosnian, Monreal and Gibbs, but last season's statistics suggest there is one clear winner.

A study, per www.oulala.com, has compared the trio when it comes to the likes of winning tackles, making interceptions and playing key passes in the Bundesliga/Premier League.

And according to the stats, Kolasinac wins by an absolute landslide. Let's take a look at how the three left-backs fared, with the winner for each category highlighted in bold.

p1bi15sdml3aca3jfu8nlf19bd.jpg

LEAGUE APPEARANCES

Kolasinac - 25 I Monreal - 36 I Gibbs - 11

MINUTES PLAYED

Kolasinac - 2,070 I Monreal - 3,153 I Gibbs - 702

TACKLES WON PER GAME

Kolasinac - 2.8 I Monreal - 2.5 I Gibbs - 1

INTERCEPTIONS PER GAME

Kolasinac - 3.2 I Monreal - 2.5 I Gibbs - 0.9

FBL-EUR-C3-SCHALKE-AJAX

KEY PASSES PER GAME

Kolasinac - 0.9 I Monreal - 0.3 I Gibbs - 0.9

SHOTS PER GAME

Kolasinac - 0.7 I Monreal - 0.3 IGibbs - 0.5

GOALS

Kolasinac - 3 I Monreal - 0 I Gibbs - 0

ASSISTS

Kolasinac - 5 I Monreal - 2 I Gibbs - 1

p1bi1624ukdcrlakus316h6vtf.jpg

So there you have it, Kolasinac is statistically Wenger's best option at left-back - or rather left wing-back, given Arsenal's new and improved 3-4-3 formation.

The 23-year-old's arrival on a Bosman transfer could end up being a brilliant piece of business from Wenger, who is never one to pass up on a bargain.

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Kieran Gibbs
Football
Nacho Monreal

