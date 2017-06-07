In the last few years, Manchester United have struggled to find a sustainable midfield formula despite making some marquee signings in the department.

Jose Mourinho has utilised a variety of combinations in the middle of the park throughout his first season but as of yet, there is no clear first choice.

The trio of Marouane Fellaini (£27.5m), Ander Herrera (£29m) and Paul Pogba (£89m) worked well at times but the Red Devils are still heavily reliant on 35-year-old Michael Carrick.

They may have spent big in the last few windows but their midfield project is still a long way from being completed.

United have been linked with a variety of Europe's top midfielders in order to bring much-needed quality to the squad and one target has suggested that a move could be on the cards.

Roma's Radja Nainggolan has become one of the finest in the business since moving to the Italian capital in 2014 and now, the all-action Belgian is wanted by Mourinho's side.

The 29-year-old can be deployed in a number of midfield roles and his qualities would provide essential support to both Herrera and Pogba.

Chelsea wanted him last year but after signing N'Golo Kante, the Blues have cooled their interest giving United added hope.

When quizzed on rumours linking him with a move to Manchester, Nainggolan remained coy but did not render the speculation as false.

"It may be true. It may not be true," he said to Sky Sports, per Express.

"We'll see. I am going on holiday and then we will talk about it.

"My thoughts are to go on holiday and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future right now.

"I've spoken enough about this and what I want. I have made a promise [to Roma] that I intend to maintain; now it's up to other people."

A source of optimism for United fans. Nainggolan was in sensational form for Roma last season, scoring 11 goals while providing the Giallorossi midfield with steel.

His tenacity is tailor-made for Mourinho's gritty style and his prowess in attacking areas would give United an extra dimension.

Too many times in 2016/17, their midfield was stagnant and predictable; Nainggolan would bring depth, quality and a fresh look for their return to the Champions League.

