Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open after losing 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 to the sensational Dominic Thiem.

The 23-year-old Austrian can now look forward to a semi-final tie against Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

The rising star of the tennis circuit played his 250th tour match at Roland Garros ,with Thiem gaining a measure of revenge against the 30-year-old Serb who knocked him out of the semi-finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome earlier this year.

Article continues below

According to Djokovic, the match was decided in the first set.

Thiem, 2-4 down, managed to save two set points on his serve and then held his nerve to win the set after Djokovic committed an unusual error.

Article continues below

Djokovic fluffed a seemingly routine backhand straight into the net, gifting the young Austrian the first set after 76 minutes of play.

During the press conference after the match, Djokovic told journalists that Thiem was the better player on the day.

“It was decided in the first set. I tried; I lost it, then the crucial break in the beginning of the second.

“He started serving better. You know, backing it up with a first shot.

“He deserved to win. You know, he was definitely the better player on the court today.”

Thiem’s victory is even more remarkable considering he lost to Djokovic in Rome 6-1, 6-0 during the Italian Open last month.

After winning the first set in a tightly contested tie-break, the Austrian 23-year-old was leading 5-3 in the second when he managed to pull off something extraordinary.

Thiem won the next seven straight games and took the third set 6-0 against Djokovic!

Yes, you read that right, Djokovic was bagelled at the French Open.

You can see how he reacted in the video below.

And try as the crowd at the Suzanne-Lenglen Court to revive a flagging Djokovic, it was too late. The veteran Serb's backhand game was gone, and eventually, so was the French Open.

The 30-year-old’s performance means that from Monday, the Serb will drop out of the top two for the first time since July 2011.

Truly remarkable.

Thiem now plays Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and after his performance against 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, anything is possible.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms