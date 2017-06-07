There was something for every football fan to enjoy at Michael Carrick's testimonial on Sunday.

Whether it was seeing Clarence Seedorf roll back the years with a brilliant performance, Jamie Carragher hilariously clatter Gary Neville in the second half or the man of the moment Carrick scoring a fantastic late equaliser.

Seeing so many legends from the recent past back on the same pitch together undoubtedly made the occasion even sweeter for Carrick.

Article continues below

The 35-year-old was able to reunite one of the best Man United teams Sir Alex Ferguson produced during his time in charge.

For many of the 2008 Champions League winning side, it was the first time they had seen each other since leaving Old Trafford.

Article continues below

But it was clear the spirit within the side is still as strong as it was just under a decade ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rio Ferdinand posted a video taken from inside the dressing room in the build-up to the game.

And it was the perfect opportunity for Patrice Evra to troll the now BT Sport pundit on his fitness routine.

Since retiring, Ferdinand has frequently posted videos of various exercises he does to stay trim on Instagram, however, Evra doesn't buy it.

One time, even Cristiano Ronaldo mocked Ferdinand for some of his less conventional routines.

In the video, which you can see below, Evra walks up to the camera expressing his confusion at how Ferdinand is in better shape now than he was when he actually played football.

"People say he's killing me but I swear even when Rio was playing he was not that fit," Evra said.

"Now he's even got some abdominals!"

The Marseille left-back was even bold enough to try and get Rio to show off his new physique but his old teammate wasn't having any of it.

Of course, anyone who follows Ferdinand on Instagram would have already seen his six-pack in another post earlier this week.

Evra might have a point, though, Rio is probably in the shape of his life right now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms