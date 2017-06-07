GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Novak Djokovic.

Video: Dominic Thiem produced stunning winner to knock out Novak Djokovic

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

French Open champion Novak Djokovic has been sensationally knocked out at Roland Garros by Austrian Dominic Thiem in two hours and 17 minutes.

No shame there, true, the 23-year-old Austrian is rightly considered to be one of the tennis world’s young leading lights.

But the manner of the defeat will prove to be uncomfortable viewing for the 30-year-old.

Article continues below

Especially his 6-0 capitulation in the third set.

The Serbian was flat and seemingly disinterested for much of this match and one has to wonder if it has anything to do with his new coaching team; which has only been in place for a couple of weeks and is headed up by American Andre Agassi.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

What was supposed to be a fresh clean break from his old coaching team of Marian Vajda, Gebhard Phil Gritsch, and Miljan Amanovic is turning in to something of a nightmare for the Serbian.

His defeat against 23-year-old Theim means that from Monday next week, Djokovic will drop out of the top two in the world rankings for the first time since July 2011.

Djokovic, speaking at a press conference following his defeat, told the assembled journalists that he was considering a break from the game.

“Trust me I am thinking about many things, especially in the last couple of months.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

“But I am just trying to sense what is the best thing for me right now. Obviously there have been a lot of changes with the team and so forth. I am excited to work with Andre (Agassi).

“At the same time, I have a responsibility towards the game itself and to others, so we will see.

“It is not an easy decision to make and I will see how I feel after Roland Garros and then decide what to do next.”

You can watch the moment he was eliminated in the video below.

In truth, this year has not been the best on the court for the 12-time Grand Slam champion, who also lost to world number 117 Denis Isotmin in the second round of the Australian Open.

Worrying signs then for the 30-year-old Serbian.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

Watch: Lana finally makes her Smackdown debut

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Twitter reacts to Werder Bremen’s brilliant tweet ‘announcing’ Harry Kane

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Smackdown Live Superstar announces injury on Twitter

Smackdown Live Superstar announces injury on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again