French Open champion Novak Djokovic has been sensationally knocked out at Roland Garros by Austrian Dominic Thiem in two hours and 17 minutes.

No shame there, true, the 23-year-old Austrian is rightly considered to be one of the tennis world’s young leading lights.

But the manner of the defeat will prove to be uncomfortable viewing for the 30-year-old.

Article continues below

Especially his 6-0 capitulation in the third set.

The Serbian was flat and seemingly disinterested for much of this match and one has to wonder if it has anything to do with his new coaching team; which has only been in place for a couple of weeks and is headed up by American Andre Agassi.

Article continues below

What was supposed to be a fresh clean break from his old coaching team of Marian Vajda, Gebhard Phil Gritsch, and Miljan Amanovic is turning in to something of a nightmare for the Serbian.

His defeat against 23-year-old Theim means that from Monday next week, Djokovic will drop out of the top two in the world rankings for the first time since July 2011.

Djokovic, speaking at a press conference following his defeat, told the assembled journalists that he was considering a break from the game.

“Trust me I am thinking about many things, especially in the last couple of months.

“But I am just trying to sense what is the best thing for me right now. Obviously there have been a lot of changes with the team and so forth. I am excited to work with Andre (Agassi).

“At the same time, I have a responsibility towards the game itself and to others, so we will see.

“It is not an easy decision to make and I will see how I feel after Roland Garros and then decide what to do next.”

You can watch the moment he was eliminated in the video below.

In truth, this year has not been the best on the court for the 12-time Grand Slam champion, who also lost to world number 117 Denis Isotmin in the second round of the Australian Open.

Worrying signs then for the 30-year-old Serbian.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms