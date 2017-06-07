After winning the Premier League at the first time of asking, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte now faces the task of building a dynasty at the west London club.

Jose Mourinho tarnished his own legacy at the club by dragging them into the doldrums but the Italian boss has galvanised the club and next season, he will have his eyes on more silverware.

However, due to the fact that the club were absent from European competition because of their disastrous 2015/16 season, their squad was rarely put to the test.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, throughout most of the season, you could almost recite the Chelsea lineup before it was announced, such was its regularity.

But, Conte is aware that this summer, he must add essential depth to his talented squad and appears to have identified one of his former stars as a primary target.

Article continues below

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is being linked with a mega-money move to Stamford Bridge to replace the gap left by departing club captain, John Terry, per The Sun.

The Old Lady value the 30-year-old at £60m, a fee that would set a world record paid for a defender, but Chelsea have tabled a different offer for the Italian international.

£48m will be offered by the Blues and they will also throw Nemanja Matic into the deal as they are aware that the Serie A winners are keen on the Serbian midfield enforcer.

It is a deal which could please both parties with relations between Bonucci and Juve manager, Massimiliano Allegri, strained after he allegedly disobeyed the manager's orders in the 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The two also clashed earlier in the season, engaging in a heated touchline row against Palermo in February which lead to the defender being internally suspended.

Clearly, the fiery duo do not get on and despite Bonucci stating in the past he would be against a move abroad, linking up with his old mentor Conte would surely be tempting.

The two won three Serie A titles with Juve together as well as the Chelsea boss turning him into a star for the Italian national team.

It may seem an expensive deal but given the fact John Stones cost Manchester City almost £50m last summer, the mega-money deal for a player of Bonucci's ilk can be forgiven.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms