Aly Cissokho, remember him?

The French left-back rocked up at Liverpool at the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign after signing a season-long loan deal with the Merseyside outfit.

He made 19 appearances for the Reds that season before returning to his parent club, Valencia.

Valencia deemed the Frenchman surplus to requirements and he was subsequently snapped up by Aston Villa.

He remains contracted to the Championship outfit but has spent time out on loan at FC Porto and Olympiacos over the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old didn’t disgrace himself at Anfield; then again, he didn’t exactly set the world alight either.

However, he made an impact on one Liverpool fan in particular.

Sit back, relax and enjoy

If you haven’t seen the following compilation video of the ‘highlights’ from Cissokho’s spell at Liverpool, then you’re in for a real treat.

This isn’t your typical football compilation video. You know, the ones with an offensively-loud Evanescence soundtrack over it, ruining every ounce of viewing pleasure.

This is genius.

The video features an array of highly technical edits - including *a lot* of fire - while the use of the infamous Comic Sans font is inspired.

Video: The best footballer compilation video ever

Watch the video in full here - and then scroll down to see our five favourite moments…

Top 5 moments

5. ‘First touch for Liverpool’ (0:40)

No other footballer compilation video would feature the player’s very first touch - especially if it was a rubbish one.

And calling him ‘Xavi Cissokho’ moments later is wonderful.

4. ‘I’ll jab u in the gabber m8’ (1:10)

This made us laugh more than it should have done.

3. ‘RELEASE THE KRAKEN’ (1:19)

Inspired by the legendary John Arne Riise video, Cissokho released the Kraken but ended up finding Row Z instead of the back of the net.

2. Assist for Luis Suarez (1:35)

‘Who the f*** is Gareth Bale?’.

1. ‘Puskas award - all the years’ (2:00)

No footballer compilation video would be complete without a long-range (heavily deflected) screamer.

All footballer compilation videos should be like this

This is the video that every creator of YouTube football compilation videos should aspire to.

It set the benchmark and nothing has come close since.

Up your game, people.

