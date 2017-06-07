It was the news most boxing fans were desperate to hear.

Following months of speculation, it looks like we will see the second installment of Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko.

Their first encounter, in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium, was a brutal affair which Joshua eventually emerged victorious from in the 11th round.

Article continues below

Since then, there was one question on everyone's lips: 'How do you top that?'

Simple, you get them to fight again!

Article continues below

The biggest step towards a potential rematch so far was taken earlier this week when Joshua was granted an exception by the IBF to fight Klitschko for their title again, even though Kubrat Pulev was supposed to be the Brit's mandatory opponent.

The only condition is that the fight must take place before December 2 - not exactly a bad thing at all!

There had been concerns Klitschko was considering his future in the sport following April's defeat but did hint he wasn't ready to hang up the gloves for good in a statement last week.

And Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is optimistic the Ukrainian will accept the offer of a rematch.

Klitschko was the first man to knock Joshua down in his professional career and Hearn thinks the 41-year-old would have learned from his failure to secure the win from that position.

"It will be fascinating because Anthony Joshua will go into the fight knowing that he got hurt in the fight, knowing that he made mistakes but also knowing that he can hurt Wladimir Klitschko," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"But Wladimir will know that as well and Wladimir's confidence will be high going into the fight.

"He will probably feel like he had a chance in those fifth or sixth rounds to maybe try and win the fight and I think he will kick himself for that and next time he will try and put his foot on the gas a little more."

Providing Joshua wins the rematch, he will still have to fight Pulev at the start of next year but Hearn is pleased the world heavyweight champion's immediate plans are so clear.

He added: "We are in a position with Anthony that, providing Wladimir Klitschko doesn't decide to retire, which everything we are being told is 'go ahead and plan this fight', the future for Anthony Joshua is mapped out in terms of his next two fights.

"That's important for him to have that plan and that stability as well because it is a sport that you can get messed around in and I have always said we will not allow that to happen to Anthony Joshua."

"The future for now - particularly the short term future is secure. Looks like Wladimir Klitschko next and then Pulev in the Spring of next year."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms