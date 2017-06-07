GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique reveals what happens when he and Sergio Ramos reunite for Spain

No two players epitomise Barcelona and Real Madrid's fierce rivalry more than Spain pair Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos.

The 2016/17 season saw their feud escalate when Pique began accusing referees of showing bias towards Real, such as in their Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich.

Not only was one of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals given despite him being in an offside position, but Arturo Vidal was shown red for a fantastic challenge.

In response to Los Blancos' 6-3 victory to progress into the semi-finals, Pique simply tweeted "...", to which Ramos brought up Barcelona's win over Paris-Saint Germain in the last 16.

Barca staged an epic comeback at the Camp Nou but only after receiving a few favourable decisions from the referee.

"Nothing new. I'm not surprised," Ramos retaliated. "He should rewind and look back to the PSG game and see if he thinks the same about the referees."

Since then, Ramos has clashed with Pique during April's El Clasico - the last time they saw each other - and chanted, "Pique, you b****, salute the champions," after Real won La Liga.

All signs suggest Pique and Ramos hate each other, which you would assume makes playing together for the Spain national team awkward.

Well, Pique has now given an insight into what happens when he and Ramos meet up for international duty and how they treat each other.

Spain Training Session and Press Conference

According to the Barcelona centre-back, there is nothing but respect between him and Ramos for Spain and that they actually grow closer when they play together. Weird.

"This is a show that people consume a lot," he told Movistar, per the Mirror. "Sergio and I know our relationship, it is very respectful and very cordial.

"When we get together here, we get closer. We are two who have been here for a long time."

Spain Training Session and Press Conference

Pique was also asked about the abuse he and Ramos give each other.

"Each one defends his own, we are people that act with a lot of vehemence and that means may be clashes, but always from the respect," he added.

"There has not been any bad word in the press."

Not exactly the answer you - or we - expected considering all that has happened over the past six months between Pique and Ramos.

