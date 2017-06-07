In most summer transfer windows, there is always one saga concerning a player which dominates most of the narrative.

Cesc Fabregas was at the centre of one for some years as he tried to force through a move to Barcelona from Arsenal - he finally got his way in 2011.

Former Gunners star Robin van Persie was also embroiled in a similar scenario before he was finally allowed to join bitter rivals Manchester United in 2012.

Now, the Red Devils are caught up in another one of the game's dullest saga's, one which has been drawn out for nearly two years.

Star goalkeeper David de Gea has been regularly linked with Real Madrid and the Spaniard came close to signing back in 2015, however, the deal was abandoned on deadline day after the paperwork didn't arrive on time.

Last summer, there were very few rumblings concerning the former Atletico Madrid man but that has not been the case in this window.

Well, it is actually not open yet but there has still been plenty of rumours. However, reports from Spain suggest that there may finally be a definitive answer to the De Gea saga.

Trusted source Marca say that Los Blancos have decided to abandon their pursuit of the United shot-stopper and will instead place faith in their current goalkeeper, Keylor Navas.

Despite possessing enormous wealth, Zinedine Zidane's side are said to be unwilling to match the valuation set by the Premier League club which was around £65m.

The news will come as music to the ears of United fans and keeping hold of De Gea will feel like a new signing.

Voted into the PFA Team of the Season in the last two campaigns, the Spaniard is the finest in the division and only second to Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer in the world rankings.

As for Madrid, it is nice to see them abandoning their usual transfer strategy which is, sign a Galactico at any cost.

Navas was hugely impressive towards the end of the season, turning in a commanding display in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

He has earned his right to keep the number one jersey and with it, the curtain is drawn on one the most prolonged transfer saga's in recent memory.

