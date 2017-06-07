Heading into this summer, Kylian Mbappe was one of hottest properties in European football.

The 18-year-old striker burst onto the scene this season by helping Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League - scoring 26 goals in the process.

And some clubs weren’t willing to wait until the start of the transfer window to start a bidding war for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all reported to have bid for the wonderkid with a fee of around £120 million being discussed.

It seemed as though Mbappe had a pick of whichever club he wanted and looked set to follow the likes of Bernado Silva out of the club.

But at his young age, it was a very important decision for Mbappe. A wrong move could see him sitting on the bench for the next couple of years, stunting his growth.

Is he really going to play regular first-team football at Madrid, City or United?

Even Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger tried to persuade Mbappe to sign for a team where he would be playing week in-week out.

Wenger urged Mbappe to think carefully

"Where do you think he might finish? Somewhere where he has a good chance to play and is sure to play," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"That is why I think Deschamps made that statement.

"He thinks that he needs to play but I would say as well on the other hand that the boy has made enough impression to be basically sure a club who spends a 100 million for you is basically to make at the start at least the red carpet.

"Nobody will buy a player for 100 million and say, "Come on, sit in the stands."

Wenger’s comments were supposed to convince Mbappe to join him at the Emirates but it had the opposite effect.

Mbappe's decision

Mbappe clearly took Wenger’s comments on board but has decided to stay at Monaco, where he knows he will play every match ahead of the World Cup next summer.

That’s according to French outlet Le Parisien.

They claim that Mbappe has told Monaco chiefs that he’s willing to remain at the Principality for another season and will ignore all offers.

It was just last week that he insisted that he was the sole decision-maker in his future.

Mbappe was in control of his decision

"I will make a choice based on my sporting career, and my career is first and foremost, and I am at an age where I need to play, and that will be paramount,” he said.

As a result, the French club will offer him a lucrative new deal with his current contract expiring in 2019.

So it looks as though the teenager will be staying with Monaco until next summer. Whether the club can keep hold of him next summer, though, is very doubtful.

