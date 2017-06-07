GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives strange three-word answer about his Real Madrid future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In 2017, it has been all about Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Ballon d'Or holder recovered from a rather sluggish start to the season - by his own standards - to enjoy perhaps his most successful campaign to date.

The Portuguese forward did not have his best goal scoring season - he still managed 38 in all competitions - but his strikes in the latter stages of the season helped Real Madrid to two pieces of silverware.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal away at Malaga on the final day to secure Los Blancos' first La Liga title since 2012 before scoring twice in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He has now racked up 600 career goals in total and this year, he also eclipsed Jimmy Greaves' record for most goals scored in European league football.

It has been a phenomenal 2017 so far for Ronaldo but the 32-year-old may have a surprise in store for us this summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Despite his heroics in the Spanish capital, there has never been a feeling of total loyalty between the superstar and Los Blancos.

Plenty of rumours have surfaced linking Ronaldo with a mega-money move away from the club and his latest quotes will only add fuel to that fire.

When asked about his future by a journalist from Deportes Cuatro (via The Sun), the serial goal scorer initially laughed but when he was asked: “But is it possible?” The Real Madrid star replied: “Nothing is impossible.”

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

While the concept still seems far-fetched, it appears that a lucrative offer could tempt the former Manchester United man to try a new challenge.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for their former hero and given the club's wealth, they could certainly table an offer that would match his financial demands.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Rona

Given that he has now achieved everything with Real - including three Champions League in four seasons - Ronaldo may feel that his work in Spain is done.

Returning to Old Trafford and propelling them back to success would almost cement his status above Barcelona's Lionel Messi, something which deep down, he desperately craves.

Stranger things have happened and given that United splashed £89m on Paul Pogba last summer, don't rule it out.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Gareth Bale
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Football

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again