In 2017, it has been all about Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Ballon d'Or holder recovered from a rather sluggish start to the season - by his own standards - to enjoy perhaps his most successful campaign to date.

The Portuguese forward did not have his best goal scoring season - he still managed 38 in all competitions - but his strikes in the latter stages of the season helped Real Madrid to two pieces of silverware.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal away at Malaga on the final day to secure Los Blancos' first La Liga title since 2012 before scoring twice in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He has now racked up 600 career goals in total and this year, he also eclipsed Jimmy Greaves' record for most goals scored in European league football.

It has been a phenomenal 2017 so far for Ronaldo but the 32-year-old may have a surprise in store for us this summer.

Article continues below

Despite his heroics in the Spanish capital, there has never been a feeling of total loyalty between the superstar and Los Blancos.

Plenty of rumours have surfaced linking Ronaldo with a mega-money move away from the club and his latest quotes will only add fuel to that fire.

When asked about his future by a journalist from Deportes Cuatro (via The Sun), the serial goal scorer initially laughed but when he was asked: “But is it possible?” The Real Madrid star replied: “Nothing is impossible.”

While the concept still seems far-fetched, it appears that a lucrative offer could tempt the former Manchester United man to try a new challenge.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for their former hero and given the club's wealth, they could certainly table an offer that would match his financial demands.

Given that he has now achieved everything with Real - including three Champions League in four seasons - Ronaldo may feel that his work in Spain is done.

Returning to Old Trafford and propelling them back to success would almost cement his status above Barcelona's Lionel Messi, something which deep down, he desperately craves.

Stranger things have happened and given that United splashed £89m on Paul Pogba last summer, don't rule it out.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms