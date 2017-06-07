The rumors surrounding the battle for "Broken Brilliance" continue to spew.

Earlier this year, Matt and Jeff Hardy decided to part ways with Impact Wrestling, where they revitalized their careers with Matt's new "Broken" gimmick that took the professional wrestling world by storm. During their time with Impact, The Hardys were able to help grow their characters by utilizing them in other indie promotions as well, but that ship has long sailed.

After leaving Impact, The Hardys competed at Ring of Honor's (ROH) 15th Anniversary pay-per-view (PPV) against The Young Bucks, however, they were not allowed to use their "Broken" gimmicks after Impact Wrestling handed out a cease and desist letter to PPV providers, claiming the "Broken" personas were their property and they did not have permission to use it.

Shortly after, The Hardys made their surprise returns to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 where they competed in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match against the teams of Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Matt and Jeff won the match and became the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Multiple rumors have swirled around the pro wrestling newswire, claiming that the WWE is interested in bringing the "Broken" gimmick to RAW and have inquired about purchasing it from Impact Wrestling, however, Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, shot those rumors down and suggested they were started by someone within Impact in attempt to paint themselves in a position of power.

Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm and Matt Hardy have teased legal action towards one another in pursuit for the legal rights to the character, and Nordholm went as far as leaking private conversations between himself and Matt, as well as a portion of Matt's contract with Impact Wrestling.

Now Jeff Hardy has gotten in on the mix, taking to Instagram to post a picture of himself dubbing his "Broken" character, Brother Nero's, ring gear. He captioned the photo, simply: "BeNero!"

It's hard to indicate what Jeff meant by posting the picture, but its led many to believe that The Hardys could be on the brink of introducing the characters to the WWE Universe, which would be quite the treat for wrestling fans.

What are your thoughts on Hardy's cryptic Instagram post?

