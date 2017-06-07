Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest English players of all-time, and precious few people would argue that.

One of the things that makes Gerrard's career so special is the fact that he remained a Liverpool player for 17 years and captained his hometown club hundreds of times.

He eventually finished his career with two seasons in the U.S. with L.A. Galaxy, but the 37-year-old is now back at Liverpool as the club's Under 18 manager, hopefully finding the next Gerrard.

However, people often forget that once upon a time, the Liverpool legend wanted out of the club.

Gerrard issued a statement in the summer of 2005 declaring: "This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make.

"I fully intended to sign a new contract after the Champions League final, but the events of the past five to six weeks have changed all that."

Gerrard had just lifted the Champions League for Liverpool in the most unlikely of circumstances in Istanbul. But, he was desperate to win a Premier League title too, something that would ultimately allude him.

A man not short on Premier League titles was Jose Mourinho, then boss of Chelsea.

Gerrard told fans at an event called 'Steven Gerrard Live' in Belfast just how many times the Special One, now Manchester United boss, attempted to procure his services and how close he came to accepting the offer.

"It depends how close, close is! Of course, there was a lot of speculation around 2004/2005.

"He tried to sign me probably about five or six times during my career. Twice at Chelsea, he tried to sign me at Inter Milan and for Real Madrid as well. I could have gone and played for him at different teams but I never did."

Gerrard could have, undoubtedly, played for any side in the world during his prime and to link up with a bona fide winner like Mourinho could have seen plenty more honours come his way.

Still, the Merseyside hero had a decorated career with the Reds and, in truth, the only thing missing was a Premier League winners medal.

At the end of the day, no other honours would have meant as much away from Anfield.

