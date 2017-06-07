GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Steven Gerrard, Jose Mourinho.

Steven Gerrard reveals the surprising amount of times Jose Mourinho tried to sign him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest English players of all-time, and precious few people would argue that.

One of the things that makes Gerrard's career so special is the fact that he remained a Liverpool player for 17 years and captained his hometown club hundreds of times.

He eventually finished his career with two seasons in the U.S. with L.A. Galaxy, but the 37-year-old is now back at Liverpool as the club's Under 18 manager, hopefully finding the next Gerrard.

Article continues below

However, people often forget that once upon a time, the Liverpool legend wanted out of the club.

Gerrard issued a statement in the summer of 2005 declaring: "This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

"I fully intended to sign a new contract after the Champions League final, but the events of the past five to six weeks have changed all that."

Gerrard had just lifted the Champions League for Liverpool in the most unlikely of circumstances in Istanbul. But, he was desperate to win a Premier League title too, something that would ultimately allude him.

A man not short on Premier League titles was Jose Mourinho, then boss of Chelsea.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Capital One Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

Gerrard told fans at an event called 'Steven Gerrard Live' in Belfast just how many times the Special One, now Manchester United boss, attempted to procure his services and how close he came to accepting the offer.

"It depends how close, close is! Of course, there was a lot of speculation around 2004/2005.

"He tried to sign me probably about five or six times during my career. Twice at Chelsea, he tried to sign me at Inter Milan and for Real Madrid as well. I could have gone and played for him at different teams but I never did."

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Gerrard could have, undoubtedly, played for any side in the world during his prime and to link up with a bona fide winner like Mourinho could have seen plenty more honours come his way.

Still, the Merseyside hero had a decorated career with the Reds and, in truth, the only thing missing was a Premier League winners medal.

At the end of the day, no other honours would have meant as much away from Anfield.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Carragher mocks Southampton for reporting Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk approach

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again