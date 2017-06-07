Paul Gascoigne will forever be a bit of an anomaly to football fans around the world.

On the one hand, he might be the most naturally talented player England has ever produced. Take a second to think about that statement and consider all of the names that would be in that conversation.

And it's not even ridiculous to say that he was the best.

In the mid-to-late 1980s with Newcastle and early 1990s with Tottenham, Gazza was one of the most magical players in the world and his performance at Italia 90 cemented his reputation.

However, always known as a bit of an eccentric party animal, the former playmaker has descended to so dark times in retirement and has battled problems with alcohol and depression.

The former England international was hospitalised late last year after being involved in a fight at a London hotel and he entered himself into rehab in January in a bid to finally become alcohol-free.

It's a shame to see one of England's most beloved footballers to go through such troubles, but one famous Gazza story has been doing the rounds on Twitter recently and it has reminded everyone of why they love him.

As you can see from the image below, the story contains a drunk Gascoigne on a day off during Italia 90, Aston Villa chairman at the time Doug Ellis, a yacht and a very annoyed Gary Lineker.

The story is so random you can only laugh!

Gazza was spotted celebrating his 50th birthday at the FA Cup final towards the end of May and seemed in healthier spirits. We can only hope he continues on the right path and continues to enjoy himself the right way.

The latest Tottenham youngster set to have a bright future is Dele Alli, and Spurs legend Ossie Ardiles suggested the PFA Young Player of the Year is a mixture of Gazza and Glen Hoddle - high praise indeed.

“Dele Alli is a wonderful, wonderful player – he reminds me of Glenn Hoddle quite a lot.

“When he arrived, he was a kind of just a ‘normal’ midfielder. Now he does things differently. He has an air of arrogance about him that I like.

“Glenn had it as well, so did Paul Gascoigne. I like that. Without a doubt, Mauricio can play a big part in his development.

“I think he will (one day be up there with Hoddle and Gascoigne)."

