Game 3 of the NBA Finals is set to go ahead tonight, the first game of this year's championship series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors that will take place at the Quicken Loans Arena, home of the current NBA title holders.

It will definitely be a key game for the Cavaliers, as another loss would see them fall behind 3-0 in the series against the Warriors, and one more loss away from failing to retain their championship which they won a year ago.

A key player that has changed how this year's Finals have gone has been Golden State's Kevin Durant, who has been guarded most of the time by Cleveland's LeBron James. In the battle of the MVPs, it has been Durant that's been coming out on top.

Durant has been having it easy against James, as he is averaging 35.5 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.

LeBron has been playing a lot of minutes in the playoffs as well, which is essentially making it easier for the Warriors star to be effective in the Finals. The Cavaliers star has averaged 40.8 minutes per game in the playoffs, up from his league-high of 37.8 minutes per game during the regular season.

This has led to reporters to ask James if he was tired after guarding Durant so far in this year's Finals, a question which James replied to bluntly.

“Do I look tired?” James asked. “I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good.”

James has averaged 28.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists through the first two games of the NBA Finals, but most of that production has come in the first half of games, as the Cavaliers star has been largely ineffective in the second half of contests. That must change if the team is going to repeat what they did last year and come back from a deficit.

The Cavaliers need to turn around the NBA Finals once more, and that process begins tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena in Game 3 of the series. They'll definitely need the home crowd behind them if they are going to achieve such an accomplishment, as the Warriors look unstoppable.