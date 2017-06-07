The transfer window isn’t even open yet and there has already been a dramatic transfer saga.

It seemed as though there was a three-club race for Southampton defender Virgin van Dijk.

And it looked as though it was Liverpool that had won the race with reports suggesting the Dutchman had decided he wanted to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

However, there were soon articles suggesting that Southampton had reported Liverpool to the Premier League for the way they have conducted themselves in their pursuit.

The Saints felt that the Merseyside club - and Klopp - had acted illegal and had potentially ‘tapped up’ Van Dijk.

Many believed that Southampton were just trying to put up a fight but, on Wednesday evening, Liverpool released a statement.

Liverpool's statement

It read: “Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

“We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

“We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.”

Jamie Carragher's tweet

Liverpool fans were fuming on social media - and that includes club legend Jamie Carragher.

He wrote: "FFS! Only person at Liverpool who should apologise is the person who fed the story he wanted to come to LFC when no fee had been agreed."

It has also been revealed that the Premier League will not investigate Liverpool’s actions because of their public apology.

With Liverpool already having an academy transfer ban for their illegal approach of a youngster, the Reds simply couldn’t risk an even stricter punishment.

So, Van Dijk won’t be arriving on Merseyside this summer.

Over to you, Manchester City and Chelsea.

