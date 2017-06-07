It’s now slowly starting to sink in that Jinder Mahal is actually the WWE Champion, meaning the SmackDown LIVE star currently holds the biggest prize available in the company.

Nobody really thought they would actually pull the trigger on it, even if the Indian expansion reports did confirm that they were serious about making a real push in the market over there and who can blame the doubters?

WWE CHAMPION

The Modern Day Maharaja was once the butt of the jokes in 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre, but his fortunes have changed around completely and after a stint away from the organisation and much-improved physique on display, Mahal has given WWE a reason to put him in the position he’s now in.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Mahal makes the first defence of his title at the SmackDown-exclusive Money in the Bank pay-per-view in a rematch against Randy Orton, and it was thought that the one month or so experiment could see The Viper reclaim the gold.

However, according to a report by The Inquisitr, a different star from the blue brand is currently favourite to dethrone Mahal to become the new WWE Champion.

Article continues below

The information comes from WWE Leaks, who has revealed that the returning John Cena is in line to not only defeat Mahal, but it will be the way he captures a record 17th world title to surpass two-time Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

While the odds probably couldn’t be taken too seriously at first, it was revealed on this week that Cena will officially make his return on SmackDown LIVE next week, on the July 4 episode in Phoenix, Arizona.

17TH WORLD TITLE REIGN?

The only question is how long Cena could be sticking around for.

He’s made a big name in Hollywood and the offers continue to pour in, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him only make a handful of appearances to improve the ratings before making another swift exit.

If he is sticking around for long enough to get a title shot, you’d have to assume that Cena’s record-breaking title reign would come at a huge event against a big-name opponent to make the occasion live long in the memory - rather than Mahal.

However, we all know that plans continuously change in WWE and they may have already given Cena the green light to have another title run.

Plus, we know how patriotic he is and seeing Cena represent the USA against a foreign heel in Mahal is something you can see WWE doing, even if it’s been done time and time again.

Now we can just wait and see whether Cena is the man to do it, or whether the man holding the briefcase at the end of Money in the Bank will surprise fans instead.

Is John Cena the right choice to dethrone Jinder Mahal? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms