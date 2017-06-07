Chris Eubank Jr announced his next fight earlier this week and the IBO world super-middleweight champ makes the first defence of his gold against Arthur Abraham at Wembley Arena on July 15.

The son of former middleweight champion, Chris Eubank, was on the verge of fighting Gennady Golovkin last year but failed to sign the contract for the bout in time.

That meant Kell Brook stepped into the breach and Next Gen went in another direction.

Article continues below

Eubank Jr would win the IBO super-middleweight strap from Renold Quinlan in February, but he insists he is still in the market for big box office fights.

WBO middleweight champion, Billy Joe Saunders, is the only man to beat Eubank Jr to date and Next Gen has a record of 24-1 with 19 knockouts.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old is already looking past Abraham, though, and has his sights on a bout with newly-crowned WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves.

"It's now my time to step up and challenge against these big names. Groves has a world title now in my weight division and that is a fight I am looking to go for this year.

"He is a world champion, so he and his title are 100 per cent on my radar."

An all-British affair with Groves would undoubtedly be the biggest fight of Eubank Jr's career, but just because Groves is on his radar doesn't mean he is on Groves.

Speaking after his world title win over Fedor Chudinov, Groves insisted he would only fight fellow world champion James DeGale - whom he has beaten before - if the terms were more in his favour.

“I’m not really that fussed about fighting DeGale. I want to enjoy my world title first.

"I’m sure I’d beat him again, but the deal has to be right for me. If it’s not, then we can wait until next year or a bit longer. He’s the one ready to cash out.”

Now that DeGale is out injured with a shoulder issue for the next few months, his chances of facing Groves have significantly decreased, but should Eubank Jr beat Abraham, his chances will almost certainly rise.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms