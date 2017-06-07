Wendy's troll Golden State Warriors for 2016 Finals loss

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors takes place tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena, and it could be a pivotal moment for both teams in the outcome of the series.

If the Warriors win, they'll go 3-0 up in the series and one game away from winning their second NBA Championship in three seasons. If the Cavaliers win, they'll still be 2-1 behind in the series but they'll be within a shout of turning things around in their favour.

Game 3 was a crucial moment in the 2016 NBA Finals as well, as entering the game, Cleveland was 2-0 down in the series to Golden State and needed a win to show the Finals weren't over yet and they did exactly that.

This gave the Cavaliers the momentum to go on to win the three remaining games following Game 4, turning around a 3-1 series deficit and claim their first NBA Championship in franchise history despite the Warriors almost winning the trophy for themselves.

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in last season's Finals and a chance to claim a second NBA title in as many seasons, and since then, it has become a running joke amongst all fans of the league. However, after sweeping this year's playoffs, you would have thought people would stop joking about what happened last season.

That is not the case, as the fast-food chain Wendy's trolled the Warriors for their Finals loss in 2016 in a recent tweet.

A person was seen dressed in almost complete Steph Curry Warriors kit inside a Wendy's restaurant in Knoxville on Tuesday night.

Wendy's was asked on Twitter if they had seen the photo and they responded with the following:

"He gets a 4 for $4 and eats one item. 4 - 1 is 3.... Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the finals."

It looks as though it's safe to say that Wendy's are definitely fans of the Cavaliers and that they'll be rooting for LeBron and co. to get back into this year's NBA Finals later today in Cleveland. Considering the fast food chain originated in Ohio, this should have been expected.

Cavaliers fans will be rooting for their team to turn things around in front of a home crowd tonight, and hopefully, repeat the events of last year and overcome the odds. With the way the Warriors are playing though so far in the playoffs, it's going to be a lot tougher this time around.