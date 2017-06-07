WWE fans finally have a reason to be excited about Monday Night RAW now that it’s been confirmed Samoa Joe is officially the first challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

Lesnar dethroned Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 while Joe wasn’t even featured on the card, although he made good on his chance at Extreme Rules earlier this week when he choked out Finn Balor in the Fatal Five-Way match to secure a chance of slaying The Beast at Great Balls of Fire.

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Stakes were raised on RAW this week too, when a verbal confrontation between Joe and Paul Heyman quickly turned physical, as the two-time NXT Champion locked in the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar’s advocate and in turn, made the champion probably the biggest face around and he’ll now be appearing on RAW next week.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Fans aren’t the only ones excited either, as WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently blogged on the intriguing match and showcased just how much he’s looking forward to it.

Fans may remember that some time ago, JR revealed that if he were to book the championship picture then he’d have the Samoan Submission Machine defeat Lesnar so that WWE has another megastar on their hands – but we’ll have to see if that is the case.

Article continues below

It’s going to be an incredible spectacle nonetheless – especially as Joe has reiterated on numerous occasions that a match with Lesnar is something he’s been chasing – and the only way to make this better is to have JR on commentary.

He’s confirmed that he’s interested in doing just that.

THE BEAST VS. THE DESTROYER

He wrote: “@SamoaJoe getting his long awaited bout with Brock Lesnar is stellar booking IMO and one that I endorsed at our RINGSIDE Show the night before WM31 in San Jose when Joe was my guest at our RINGSIDE Show.

“Some naysayers are already questioning this booking which is a head scratcher as some feel that Joe is being positioned for merely a one off against Lesnar which, if true, is not the end of the world by the way for anyone involved.

“I say that the Lesnar-Joe match will receive plenty of talk/hype over the next several weeks and that the two, physically demanding athlete will provide us with a tremendous one on one main event in Dallas.

“I am personally looking forward to this match as much as any match I can recall this year and will tell you that it is an announcer’s dream to be privileged to call a bout like this. Yep, I’m fishing here.”

It’s always special when JR is calling a match, and we saw that when he returned to call Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 33 victory over The Undertaker.

If The Beast vs. The Destroyer wasn’t already an exciting prospect, WWE should seriously consider bringing JR into the fold to build it up as an even bigger deal.

Would you like to see JR return to the commentary table to call this match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms