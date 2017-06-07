GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Van Dijk.

Twitter thinks Virgil van Dijk changed his Twitter bio after Liverpool deal collapses

When will Liverpool learn how to conduct a transfer properly?

The Reds have already been handed an academy transfer ban for illegally approaching a Stoke City youngster.

Previously, they had to publicly apologise to Fulham in 2012 after they tapped-up Clint Dempsey as they attempted to sign the American.

And the same has happened once again this summer.

Liverpool appeared on the verge of landing a top transfer priority in Virgil van Dijk after it was revealed that he wanted to join Jurgen Klopp’s side over Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, after those reports emerged, Southampton lodged a complaint to the Premier League with them furious that Liverpool hadn’t even been in contact with them over a potential deal.

Liverpool's apology

As a result, the Merseyside club have now apologised and have withdrawn any interest in signing Van Dijk.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans were furious on Twitter.

While £60 million is a lot of money for a defender - a fee that would make Van Dijk the most expensive defender ever - it was a player they desperately needed.

Having conceded 42 goals last season with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip looking unconvincing in the heart of defence, Van Dijk would have been the perfect candidate to improve Liverpool’s defensive record.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON

While everyone associated with the club will be bitterly disappointing after the Van Dijk deal collapsed, how does the player himself feel?

After all, he turned down Pep Guardiola’s City and champions Chelsea to declare his desire to sign for Liverpool.

Well, a good indicator of how he feels is his Twitter activity.

Plenty of people on social media noticed that he took “professional footballer for Southampton” from his Twitter bio, while he changed the image of him in a Southampton shirt to one in a Netherlands shirt.

Twitter notices what Van Dijk did

Something like this was never going to go unnoticed. Take a look at the reaction on Twitter:

Van Dijk has since put the “professional footballer for Southampton” back onto his bio but have left him image as him in a Netherlands shirt.

Make or that what you will.

